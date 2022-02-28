Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna to Kajal Aggarwal: 7 Celeb-approved ways to style romantic printed organza saree

Organza sarees are known for their romantic print and unusual hue and our favourite celebrities have expressed their love for this six-yard staple. As we all know, every new-age bride is looks out for a light and comfy fabric and organza exudes the right feminine appeal. From celebs to designers to stylists, everyone is in love with this breathable fabric that looks oh-so-beautiful.

Let's take a look at 7 celebrity-approved ways to style floral printed organza saree for various events. Scroll down for all the celebrity inspiration you need, to have at least one organza saree in your closet

Samantha:

For the launch of her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam, Samantha had picked silk organza saree by House Of Three Studio. The lace scallop embroidered borders to the saree and hand-embroidered 3D fish with shells and sequins details looked so elegant. Sam styled this elegant silhouette with a pearl embroidery blouse. Styled by Preetham Jukalker and makeup by Sadhana Singh, Samantha is clearly the winner in styling this organza piece.

Rashmika Mandanna:

For the pre-release event of her film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, Rashmika Mandanna picked a pastel organza saree teamed with a singlet blouse. Straight hair and minimal makeup completed her look. Cannot take our eyes off her!

Kajal Aggarwal:

Kajal Aggarwal's rose gold shade saree by Picchika is a perfect pick for puja at home or a friend's pre-wedding ceremony. The mom-to-be styled this classic piece with a sleeveless blouse and accessorised with heavy diamond earrings having pearl detailing.

Sai Pallavi:

The Premam actress is known for her simplicity and her look in sky blue organza saree by Mrunalini Rao speaks volumes about it. She kept her hair natural and open and accessorised the look with a pair of silver earrings. Though the saree is worth a whopping Rs 1 Lakh, Sai Pallavi made it look so simple and ordinary without going OTT with it. Loved it!

Kalyani Priyadarshan:

This floral organza saree is a must-have fashion piece in every girl's wardrobe. Kalyani Priyadarshan looks a vision and makes for a perfect fun number in a white floral saree from Picchika. She styled it with a pink silk sleeveless blouse.

Priyamani:

Priya Mani of The Family Man 2 looks no less like a queen in this flirty, fun floral organza saree. She styled her saree with a pink sleeveless blouse and hair tied in a low bun.

Alia Bhatt:

Oh-so-beautiful Alia Bhatt is looking fab in a hand-painted classic red organza saree having black fuschia's enhanced with hand embroidered gota. Keeping it minimal and comfy, the RRR actress styled this lightweight saree with a pair of jhumka earrings and a small bindi.

Also Read: 5 STATEMENTS by Samantha that prove she is a fiercely independent and confident boss lady