Samantha reacts to the rumours of her Bollywood debut; Says 'why not if everything is right'

Samantha finally reacts to her much anticipated Bollywood debut. Ever since her incredible debut in Hindi OTT world with the Family Man 2 web series, there have been numerous rumours of Samantha's debut in the Bollywood industry. While some reports claimed she has already signed a movie, others said that she will also juggle in South and Hindi as she bought a house in Mumbai.

Well, with many rumours, we have finally got the answers from the horse's mouth itself. In a recent interview with Bangalore Times and said, "Why not, if the right script comes, I will definitely be interested. But for me language is not the most important aspect, the decision to choose a script is completely instinctive. Does the script have its heart in the right place? Will I fit into it? Will I be able to do justice to it? These are the questions I ask myself before signing any new project. That’s the most important thing for me."

With that, it is to be awaited and watch if this South beauty will be soon seen on the Bollywood screens. Well, there are strong reports that she has signed her maiden Hindi project under Tapasee Pannu's production and an announcement about it will be made soon.

Also Read: Samantha makes heads turn as she REPEATS her polka dot dress & gives it a cool new twist; See PHOTOS

Samantha Prabhu’s highly engaging and transformative performance as ‘Rajji’ in Manoj Bajpayee led ‘The Family Man 2’ received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. And since then, she’s been making her presence felt as the leading lady from the South to watch out for. Recently, actors like Shahid Kapoor, Tapsee Pannu and others praised and showed keen interest to work with her.