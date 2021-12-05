Samantha reacts to trolling after separation from Naga Chaitanya: 'I request them to express in civilised way'

Samantha is currently going through a rough patch in her personal life as she has recently announced separation from Naga Chaitanya after 4 years of marriage. As the actress is very active on social media and doesn't shy away to flaunt her day-to-day activities, she is a victim of mercilessly trolling. In an interview with a popular magazine, she spoke about the relentless trolling she had to face after her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha reacted to the trolling in an exclusive interview with ELLE and made a strong case by saying that she doesn't expect everyone to accept. She said, "I don't demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions, but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way."

For Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, love bloomed between the two when they collaborated for the film, Ye Maaya Chesave. After dating each other for many years, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya sealed the deal in a grand wedding ceremony in October 2017. After years of marriage, the couple called it quits and it came as a huge shock to their fans. Many people accused the actress of having extra-marital affairs and abortions but she gave out a befitting reply.

Meanwhile, Samantha is waiting for the release of two films, Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in December and Gunasekhar's directorial film Shaakuntalam in 2022.