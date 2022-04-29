Samantha reacts to Vijay Deverakonda's birthday prank; Pens an emotional thank you note for fans

On the occasion of Samantha's birthday yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda threw a special surprise to the star actress on the sets. Reacting to the birthday prank by VD, Samantha has now tweeted saying, 'Sweetest surprise. It was freezing and we had a lot of work to do . But that didn’t stop these scamsters from pulling off this elaborate surprise."

Sam also penned a thank you note for her fans for all the wishes and love. "Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love and good wishes on my birthday! I am eternally grateful for the encouragement, motivation and positive vibes I get from you all! I love you with all my heart. You have made me so excited to dive into the year that lies ahead."

Take a look:

For the unversed, the team enacted a fake scene featuring Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda. As we see in the video, towards the end, Vijay comes up with a heartfelt wish for Samantha. Samantha is taken by surprise with what Vijay and the rest of the unit had planned on her birthday. This heartwarming video is going viral on social media.

"Happy Birthday Samantha. Wishing you full happiness. Let’s make a love story now :) Love and hugs, Vijay," VD captioned the video.

Check out the video below:

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are coming together for a love drama that is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The unit is currently filming in Kashmir. This love drama is tentatively titled VD11 and it is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. More promotional material will follow.

Also Read| Once A Queen Always A Queen: 5 Times Samantha Ruth Prabhu shattered the glass ceiling by breaking stereotypes