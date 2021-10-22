Samantha receives unwelcoming comments from Hyderabad Court on hearing of defamation plea against channels

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, the most loved Tollywood couple announced their separation recently. Though a reason for their parting ways is not known, some media channels and publications have filed malicious content about her. On that note, Samantha recently filed defamation lawsuits against Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV, and a few more YouTube channels. however, the Hyderabad court gave out unwelcoming comments to Samantha.

Kukatpally court in Hyderabad, where Samantha had filed the lawsuit, said that she can rather seek an apology from owners of the concerned Youtube channels, individuals and media outlets instead of filing defamation cases.

Samantha's lawyer urged the court to hear the case on an urgent basis. The additional district judge, seemingly annoyed over the lawyer’s request, firmly said the plea will be heard at an appropriate time. “In court, everyone is equal before the law. There is no sense of some being high and others being low. We will hear your (Samantha) case as per the procedure,” the judge reportedly said.

According to Mirchi9, the court also said that, "Celebrities share the details about their personal lives in the public domain and they then file defamation suits."

Samantha also reacted to the rumours and issued a statement saying that false stories such as having an affair, abortions and not wanting children are extremely painful and urged everyone to give her time to heal.