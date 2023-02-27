Samantha reflects on her special day, ‘So many things that used to affect me, don’t anymore’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has completed 13 glorious years in the film industry. She entered the world of cinema with romantic drama Ye Maya Chesave in 2010 and since then, there has been no looking back. Sam is being showered with immense love and best wishes on social media as she celebrates this special occasion. She even received a bunch of flowers from The Family Man 2 makers Raj and DK.

‘To an amazing career and an incredible journey,” wrote Raj and DK as they posted a photo of them with Samantha on Instagram. Sam also penned a gratitude note that read, “The older I get… the farther I go… I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection… and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me… don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude everyday. Thank you.”