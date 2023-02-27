Samantha reflects on her special day, ‘So many things that used to affect me, don’t anymore’
Samantha is being showered with immense love and best wishes on her special day.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has completed 13 glorious years in the film industry. She entered the world of cinema with romantic drama Ye Maya Chesave in 2010 and since then, there has been no looking back. Sam is being showered with immense love and best wishes on social media as she celebrates this special occasion. She even received a bunch of flowers from The Family Man 2 makers Raj and DK.
‘To an amazing career and an incredible journey,” wrote Raj and DK as they posted a photo of them with Samantha on Instagram. Sam also penned a gratitude note that read, “The older I get… the farther I go… I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection… and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me… don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude everyday. Thank you.”
As Sam completed 13 years in the industry, she replied to one of her FCs with a heartfelt message that read, "I feel all of this love…It is what keeps me going…Now and forever, I am what I am because of you 13 years and we are just getting started."
For the unversed, Samantha made her acting debut with Telugu romantic drama, Ye Maya Chesave. Co-starring Naga Chaitanya, the film is written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Meanwhile, Samantha is currently in Nanital and is busy shooting for Citadel India. Also starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. The Indian version is being helmed by Raj and DK.
Here's the latest video of Samantha practising action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben for Citadel India in Nanital.
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more