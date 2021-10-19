Samantha rejected Atlee & Shah Rukh Khan's movie for THIS reason?

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, the separation of the most loved couple of Tollywood was indeed a shock to many. there have been speculations as to why the celebrity couple’s marriage fell apart. While most reports claimed it was because of Samantha, after statement slamming false stories, new reports began popping up. Now, a report suggests that Samantha turned a big film for Naga Chaitanya.

According to reports, Samantha was first approached for Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film from director Atlee, tentatively titled Lion. However, she turned it down because she was planning a baby with Naga Chaitanya. Then, the role was bagged by Nayanthara, who is currently shooting for it rigorously.

Atlee shares a great bond with Samantha as he took her as the lead actress in both of his films- Theri and Mersal. But Samantha turned down the offer.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya parted ways after tying the knot in October 2017. They made a public announcement regarding their divorce on October 2.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna SPOTTED in jovial mood as she interacts with paps; SEE

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is busy shooting for Atlee's movie in Mumbai without Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan’s arrest in a drug bust on a cruise ship. While Shah Rukh was shooting for Atlee's project in Pune, his and Nayanthara's photos from the sets were leaked on social media. The photos had left fans excited to see SRK with Nayanthara.