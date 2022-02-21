Samantha replies to a fan asking about her courage to do things; Spills beans on her airport dance video

Samantha's dance performance on Beast song Arabic Kuthu took social media by storm. Fans were amazed by her killer dance moves to Pooja and Vijay's latest song from Beast. Well, Sam has now spilled the beans on what made her shoot the song at the airport.

The actress conducted an ‘ask me anything' session on Instagram today and one of the fans asked her, "was the song planned or was it on the spot??"

Answering this, Samantha wrote, “I saw this on the way to the airport…got excited and went for it...wasn’t planned…sick beat”.

Another fan asked the Theri star, “where did you get this much courage to do the things that are kept behind?”.

To this Samantha replied, “In the face of great adversity comes great courage”.

Check out the post below:

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer released the peppy track on Valentine’s Day and it immediately became an Internet sensation. Netizens turned the number into a social media challenge and have been grooving on this upbeat track. Pooja Hegde also joined the bandwagon and danced to the tunes of her own song, Arabic Kuthu.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Arabic Kuthu, while Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi have sung the duet. Sivakarthikeyan has penned the words for the track that is a fusion of Arabic music and Tamil Kuthu beats.

Touted as a dark comedy, Beast has been helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley, and Bjorn Surrao are part of the core cast of the film. Financed by Sun Pictures, the film is reaching the theatres on 14 April

