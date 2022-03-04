Samantha reveals how Nandini Reddy helped her on tough days as she pens a birthday note for Oh Baby director

Oh Baby director Nandini Reddy turns a year older today, March 4. To make it a special and memorable one, Samantha has penned a long note for the director. Sam pours her heart out and expresses how Nandini helped her to gain self-confidence and visited her every day to keep a check if she is doing fine.

Sharing a few throwback photos with the director, Sam wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest friend, @nandureddyy ! Your innate goodness is your greatness . You inspire me ! I remember it like it was yesterday, the year was 2012, and I was not keeping well and my self confidence was at an all time low. I was reluctant to go back to work.You came every day to check in on me, took the time out of your packed schedule and planned a test shoot with me to give me my confidence back. I will never forget how I got back to work the very next day."

The note further read, "And this is me recounting just ONE of the many times you have had my back. From seeing me at my highest highs to my lowest lows, you’ve been my ride or die!."

