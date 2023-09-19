Samantha reveals there are some hard action sequences in Citadel; says she loves action roles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has just come off the success of her last film, Kushi, which also starred Vijay Deverakonda and had Shiva Nirvana at its helm. The actress would next be seen in Citadel India, a spin-off of the American series of the same name.

In a recent Q&A that the Super Deluxe actress had on her Instagram, she revealed that there were quite a few action sequences in her upcoming web series. She also said that she loved the challenge of doing action films and that it was a genre that she wanted to explore more of.

“One thing I’m really really excited about is action, I don’t know why, I'm not even, never been a brutal person. But I love action. I just love it, and I think that there’s quite a bit coming up in Citadel. It was absolutely- it was hard. It was hard, but it was fun and I loved it and I loved the challenge, and I can’t wait for you guys to see it. I hope you like it, but I think that action is it for me. It’s where I wanna go, it's what I wanna explore, for sure.” she said in her Instagram story.

Citadel India is written and directed by the duo Raj & DK, who have created successful shows like The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, and Farzi. The series features Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead roles and is also said to feature Sikander Kher in a prominent role.

Samantha also featured in Raj & DK’s The Family Man: Season 2, which is a spy action thriller. Her character, Raji, was a Sri Lankan Tamil, and part of the resistance movement as part of their fight for freedom. The role required quite a bit of action from the Mahanati actress, and her performance in the series received positive reviews all around.

What’s next for Samantha

Apart from the web series, Samantha would also be seen in the English rom-com, Chennai Story, which is an adaptation of Timeri N. Murari’s novel The Arrangements of Love. The film would also star Vivek Kalra and has Philip John at its helm.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicks a mirror selfie at gym, flaunts her toned abs; Reveals her favourite new song