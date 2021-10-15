Samantha is on a roll, announces another bilingual film with directors Hari & Harish Shankar

Samantha is on roll post a long break from work as she announced yet another bilingual film today, on the occasion of Dussehra. The actress is teaming up with debutant director duo Harish and Hari Shankar for a bilingual film, which will release in Tamil and Telugu. The yet to be titled film is bankrolled by Sridevi Movies.

Reportedly, this film is female-centric. The makers have announced that the shoot will kick-start from November. Sharing the big announcement, the makers wrote, "Proudly presenting our Production No. 14, an exciting bilingual (Telugu-Tamil) with Star Heroine @Samanthaprabhu2 garuSparkles. A @krishnasivalenk's unique venture introducing direction duo @hareeshnarayan & @dirharishankar Collision symbol. Stay glued to this space.

Samantha is on a signing spree as today she also announced a bilingual film with debutant director Shantaruban Gnanasekharan. According to reports, she will soon announce details of her maiden Hindi project too.

Well, fans of Sam are happy that she has returned with a bang post her separation from Naga Chaitanya. After 4 years of marriage, they parted ways as wife and husband recently.

Meanwhile, Samantha has wrapped up shooting for the mythological film Shaakuntalam with Dev Mohan, directed by Gunasekhar. The film also marks the debut of Allu Arha in Tollywood. Her other project in Tamil titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi is also wrapped up.