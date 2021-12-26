Samantha to romance Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's next?

With only a few days left for the release of 'RRR', actor Jr NTR has started prepping for his next movie for which the producers are eyeing Samantha Ruth Prabhu to act opposite Jr NTR.

Jr NTR has an offer to act under Koratala Siva's direction for their next which is touted to be a high-budget movie.

Though they have not approached the 'Shaakunthalam' actress yet, the team seems to have fixed a script, which would elevate Samantha's role like never before.

Jr NTR has also wrapped up his shooting for reality quiz show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu's first season. So, post 'RRR' release, Jr NTR and Koratala are all set to start shooting.

The producers are planning to launch the movie by organising a formal 'pooja' event in Hyderabad after Sankranti.

Director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR had worked together for 'Janatha Garage' earlier.

