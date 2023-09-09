Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces airport fashion game in comfy casuals as she arrives in Mumbai; see PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from her acting career, after a highly busy 2023 first half. The popular star of South Cinema was recently seen in Kushi, the romantic drama that hit the theatres last week and emerged as a super hit. After wrapping up her professional commitments, Samantha Ruth Prabhu jetted off to the USA for a quick vacation. But now, the celebrated actress is now back in India and is busy with her work front.

Samantha aces fashion game as she gets spotted at Mumbai airport

The Citadel actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday (September 9, 2023) night, as she landed in the city to fulfill her work commitments. As always, Samantha Ruth Prabhu aced her airport fashion game and looked simply chic in comfy casuals. However, she was clearly in no mood to pose for paparazzi photographers and made a quick exit from the airport along with an acquaintance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu for a black and brown printed woolen jacket, which she paired with a pair of brown trousers, and an orange sleeveless ribbed top, for the night. The Shaakuntalam actress completed her stylish look with her brand new shot hairdo, a brown leather belt, her signature sunglasses, a black face mask, and a pair of heeled sandals.

Have a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest airport pictures, below:

