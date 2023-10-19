Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces all black ensemble as she gets papped at Mumbai airport

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has recently been on a travel spree with her social media buzzing with images from her journey. In the latest update, the Kushi actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, donning a casual, yet comfortable all-black outfit.

Samantha was seen wearing a stylish black tank top that she paired with black formal pants. She was also seen carrying a black backpack, and sported a pair of black shades that elevated her entire outfit. She was also seen carrying a book with her, and was accessorized with a silver watch, as well as a locket around her neck.

Check out the video below:

Samantha on the work front

Samantha was last seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi. The film was helmed by Shiva Nirvana, and featured an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Saranya Ponvannan, Lakshmi, Rohini, murali Sharma and many more. The film had it’s music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame, and was bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film received widespread acclaim, especially due to the chemistry between the two lead characters. The individual performance by all the actors received immense praise as well.

Up next, the actress will be seen in the web-series Citadel, helmed by Raj & Dk. This would mark their second collaboration after the 2021 spy thriller web-series, The Family Man, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Citadel features Varun Dhawan in the lead role, and is bankrolled by The Russo Brothers, known for the Avengers franchise. The series is said to be an Indian version of the popular American series by the same name. The American version stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a new pic with her fluffy cute friend; see post