Samantha Ruth Prabhu acing 110 kg barbell hip thrusts is all the motivation you need to hit the gym

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of the most talented and hardworking actresses in the film industry. Anyone who has observed her growth since her debut in Ye Maaya Chesave can attest to the fact that she is an incredible performer. Apart from her acting skills, another impressive aspect of her personality is her unwavering dedication to fitness.

In the past, Samantha has showcased her strength by sharing videos of her workouts at the gym. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share yet another video from the gym. Posting on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Go hard or go home” as she lifted 110 kg in what appeared to be a core-strengthening exercise.

See the Instagram story here:

Maintaining fitness is a crucial aspect of sustaining a career in the film industry. We have seen many examples in the past, and we continue to see actors like Samantha, Rakul Preet, Chiyaan Vikram, and others prioritizing their fitness.

For those unaware, Samantha was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called myositis in 2022. This condition causes muscle inflammation, affecting both physical and mental health.

The actress opened up about her diagnosis in 2022 and has since undergone an incredible transformation. Following her diagnosis, Samantha actively shared details about her diet, therapy techniques, and other procedures she underwent to battle the condition.

Advertisement

She also took a break from acting for more than a year, prioritizing her physical and mental well-being. It is safe to say that she has made significant progress in her recovery and now looks as fit as ever.

Samantha was last seen in the Raj & DK and Sita Menon-directed series Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she starred alongside Varun Dhawan. An Indian spinoff of the American series Citadel, the show was well-received by the audience.

She has since signed an exciting Telugu film titled Maa Inti Bangaram, which also marks her debut as a producer under Tralala Moving Pictures. However, there has been no official news yet regarding the film’s director or other technical details.