Samantha Ruth Prabhu addresses fans for first time amid acting break, makes a promise ahead of Kushi release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the musical concert of the upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Despite being on an acting break, she took part in the promotions and also addressed her fans for the first time. The actress made a promise to her fans at the event as she is currently on a break to focus on health due to myositis.

Amid cheers and whistles, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her way to the stage at the Kushi Musical concert. She addressed her fans and promised to come back soon. The actress said, "Mee Kosam Hardwork chesthunnanu.. Thirigi Healthy ga vasthanu.. Blockbuster Isthanu.I Promise you.. Because of Your love, I will."

Samantha attends Kushi promotions amid her acting break

Samantha's good friend, Chinmayi Sripaada became her biggest cheerleader at the event. The singer heaped praises on her and said she is the strongest and most inspirational woman ever. The actress reacted to the same on Instagram and wrote, "I love you forever my Chinmayi Sripaada paapa. Thank you for last night. You made it very special for me. God gave you a voice as beautiful as your beautiful heart. You and I."

The film's audio was officially launched at the grand musical concert event, which was held in Hyderabad on August 15, Independence Day. Samantha and Vijay performed live on stage and it clearly left the audiences mesmerized, and the pictures and videos of their act are now going viral on the internet.

The romantic comedy reportedly revolves around the unconventional love story of Viplav and Aaradhya, a young couple played by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.



Samantha takes six months break

For the unversed, after wrapping up her work commitments, Samantha has taken a break from work. She took a decision to take pause from acting for six months to focus on her health. The actress will be receiving treatment for her myositis condition and shall head to the US as well. From attending yoga sessions at Isha Yoga Centre, vacations, and more, the actress has been on a journey of healing, exploring, and spending time with loved ones.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda reveals why Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke publicly about myositis, shares about health battles