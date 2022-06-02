Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Deepika Padukone's 3 BEST fashion Face-off looks that are classy, comfy & effortless

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Deepika Padukone have got a unique style and aura that leaves everyone talking about them- Something that is versatile and timeless. Their similar personalities and being the powerful voice that they are, always remind me of DP's famous hand wave scene from Om Shanti Om. Both, Sam and Deepika have got very similar, colourful, and vibrant personalities when it comes to fashion. They demonstrate confidence to rock almost in 'anything' they wear.

Well, the stunning ladies have wowed us with their enviable personal style many times. Today, we pick their 3 BEST fashion face-offs that managed to steal our attention.

Love for choker

Not once or twice, Sam and Deepika Padukone have always flaunted their love for vintage-inspired chokers and they show us how to style them better with a traditional look. The stunners always believe in going the extra mile when it comes to fashion. From their killer smile to their saree look, everything looks too vibrant.

Women in black

Samantha and Deepika pulled off an all-black similar co-ord set like a boss. They have always managed to turn enough heads with their similar fashion choices. While Sam's co-ord set is by Love Late ’20s, DP wore bell sleeves crop top with high waist black pants.

Feathers are and will always be fabulous

Samantha nailed an embellished purple gown with feather trail way before Deepika Padukone did. Sam chose a Falguni Shane Peacock dramatic gown for her big day. She completed the look with minimal jewellery and hair swept to the side.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, knows how to make her every outfit look an extra bit more fabulous. The Bajirao Mastani actress donned an eerily similar outfit that Sam had worn a few years ago. The feather detailing at the bottom and extended trail stole the show.

Who do you think wore the feather detailing purple gown better? Comment below and let us know.

Also Read| Fashion Face-Off: Keerthy Suresh or Deepika Padukone; Who pulled off mustard yellow velvet dress better?