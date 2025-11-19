WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and rumored boyfriend Raj Nidimoru spotted together at airport

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru are rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. Though none of them ever confirmed it officially, they never shied away from walking around together in public places, which is a hint that the rumored couple is somewhere comfortable in not hiding their bond from the camera or the public's eye. The couple has now been spotted together at the airport.

In the latest video, Samantha is seen holding her bag, bottle and mobile phone while exiting the car, while Raj is taking care of the luggage. The two were spotted heading inside the airport, which suggests the couple must be heading somewhere.

Talking about their outfits, Samantha wore a comfortable and loose long button-down Kurta over a matching loose-fit pair of pants. The actress kept her look minimal and relaxed. Raj looked dapper in a brown open shirt over a black T-shirt, paired with a fit dark jeans. The director completed his look with a cap on his head.

For the unversed, Samantha and Raj reportedly became close during the filming of The Family Man Season 2. Furthermore, their professional collaboration on Citadel: Hunny Bunny strengthened their personal bond.

Samantha was last seen in her home production venture, Shubham, in a guest appearance. She is currently working on the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, under the direction of Tumbbad fame, Rahi Anil Barve, where she stars alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She has also announced that her Telugu action film Maa Inti Bangaram will go on floors soon.

Coming to Raj Nidimoru, his upcoming directorial venture, The Family Man Season 3, is on the verge of release on Prime Video. The new season marks the entry of Jaideep Ahlawat as the main antagonist, who will lock horns with Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) in a tough battle.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.