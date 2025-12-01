Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru secretly tie the knot at Ling Bhairavi Temple; 30 guests attend

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru finally tied the knot on December 1, 2025, after having been rumored to be dating for quite some time. The lovebirds got married at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre earlier today. The ceremony was conducted privately, with only 30 guests in attendance.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Samantha was spotted in a red saree as she entered wedlock for the second time, marking a new chapter in her life. While an official confirmation of their wedding is still awaited, it is worth noting that Samantha has previously spoken about enjoying meditation sessions at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

For those unaware, director Raj Nidimoru is the co-creator of the popular web series The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Formerly a techie, Raj transitioned into the entertainment industry and has worked alongside DK on various films and shows.

Earlier, the filmmaker worked with Samantha on the spy-action series Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. They first met each other on the sets of Citadel, and behind the camera romance is now sealed into a marriage.

Samantha’s previous marriage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple dated after being friends for a while and eventually tied the knot in 2017 during a ceremony in Goa. However, they decided to end their marriage a few years later and ultimately divorced in 2021. Chay remarried in 2024 to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Meanwhile, this also marks director Raj Nidimoru's second marriage, as he was previously married to Shhyamali De.

Samantha’s Workfront

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is next expected to appear in a lead role in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The show is said to be a six-episode venture with Aditya Roy Kapur as her co-lead. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the series is based on a Marathi short story titled Vidushak by GA Kulkarni.

Looking ahead, the actress recently confirmed that her next film as a lead will be the Telugu movie Maa Inti Bangaram, directed by Nandini Reddy.

ALSO READ: Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh passes away at 80 after battling liver cancer