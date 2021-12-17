Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Taapsee Pannu to team up; Details Inside

Seems like our Pushpa actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on roll. After bagging her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love, the actress is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. Pinkvilla has learnt that Samantha and Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu might team up soon for a women-centric pan Indian project.

The movie is going to be based on powerful, female-oriented subject. However, the two actresses are still in talks for the project and yet to sign the dotted line. The makers are presently said to be holding advance talks on the project. Further details on the project will be out soon.

Samantha Prabhu made a very impressive OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer, The Family Man 2. She gripped the audience with her powerful power packed portrayal as Raji, an Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission. Now, the actress will be doing a full fledge Bollywood flick with the Pink star.

Also, Samantha is a part of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The actress also has Vignesh Shivan’s romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. The project has been written and produced by Vigesh Shivan himself. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as leads and is expected to be out by February 2022.

Meanwhile. Tapsee Pannu will be seen next in Srijit Mukherji’s sports drama, Shabaash Mithu. Bankrolled by Ajit Andhare, the film is likely to release on 4 February 2022.