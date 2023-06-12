Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan enjoy a delicious dessert 'between the work' in Siberia for Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are having a good time in Siberia apart from shooting for their upcoming web series Citadel. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a few photos with Samantha 'between the work' from Siberia. The actors, who are good friends in real life, enjoyed a dessert date.

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared a series of photos from Siberia during the Citadel shoot. In one of the photos, the duo can be seen all smiles as they enjoyed a delicious dessert together. They also are all smiles, eating a dessert together on one plate. While Varun wore a blue shirt, Samantha looked pretty in a black top in the photo.

Sharing the photos, The Bhediya actor wrote, "In between work We play next year we slay."

Recently, a video of Samantha and Varun Dhawan dancing to Oo Antava song from a club in Siberia has gone viral. The actress grooved to her popular dance number with the team as Varun rooted for her. Apart from this, she also shared a few happy photos from her Siberia trip as well. From flaunting her radiant smile, enjoying the picturesque sky to posing with director Raj and DK, she timelined her moments from Citadel.

Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series of the same name which was created by the director duo, the Russo Brothers. According to strong reports, the actress is performing high-octane action sequences in the film along with Varun Dhawan.

Samantha is also busy shooting for her upcoming film Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana. Vijay Deverakonda is the lead actor. Kushi marks the second collaboration after Mahanati. The film revolves around an unconventional love story. Kushi is scheduled to release worldwide on September 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

