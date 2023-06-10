Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan groove to Oo Antava song at a club in Siberia; Watch viral video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Siberia shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel with co-star Varun Dhawan. Apart from work, the actress is making sure to have the best time and the latest video is proof. Her popular dance number, Oo Antava was played at a club in Siberia and she couldn't stop dancing. The actress grooved with Varun to the song.

In a video that surfaced online, Samantha seems elated that her song Oo Antava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise is played at a club in Siberia. Varun Dhawan, the doting friend and co-star is seen rooting for her as well. The actress couldn't hold herself as she danced and killed it with her moves to the song. We are so hooked to the video. Samantha and Oo Antava's magic is never-ending. The video is currently going viral on social media.

Watch the video of Samantha and Varun Dhawan grooving to Oo Antava song here:

Back-to-back shoots for Citadel and Kushi

Samantha and Varun recently also met President Droupadi Murmu in Serbia. She shared a picture with her Citadel team as they met the President of India on her Instagram. The actress captioned, "Madam President" While Varun looked dapper as ever in a blue shirt and black pants, Samantha looked chic in a black top and blue jeans.

Samantha is busy shooting back-to-back for her upcoming films. After wrapping a schedule of her romantic film Kushi in Turkey, the actress flew to Siberia for the shoot of the upcoming web series Citadel. The Indian version of Citadel is headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on September 1, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Samantha congratulates newly engaged couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Meanwhile, Samantha took to her Instagram story and sent wishes to the newly engaged couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The actress shared a photo of the couple from the engagement ceremony and tagged them as she wrote, "Congratulations cuties." The reel to real life couple got engaged on Friday night in an intimate ceremony held in the presence of family members.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Varun Dhawan steal Citadel co-star Samantha's berries? Their playful banter is unmissable