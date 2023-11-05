Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Venkatesh Daggubati wish Virat Kohli on birthday; Celebrate his World Cup century

Today is Virat Kohli's birthday, and among the many celebrities wishing the cricket sensation a happy birthday were Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Venkatesh Daggubati. The Super Deluxe actress took to Instagram stories to wish Virat Kohli a happy birthday, writing "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING KOHLI!!! @VIRAT.KOHLI".

Along with the birthday wish, Samantha indicated she too was caught up in World Cup fever like her millions of fans. The actress also shared a video on her Instagram of herself watching the India vs South Africa match on television. Samantha shared the moment of Virat Kohli raising his bat after scoring a ton and posted it on her Instagram. Through her Instagram story, the talented actress has let everyone know that she is a fan of Virat Kohli.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for Virat Kohli here:

Venkatesh Daggubati wishes Virat Kohli on his birthday

Not just Samantha, but another beloved Tollywood celebrity also wished Virat a happy birthday. Taking to his X handle, Venkatesh Daggubati wrote, “Wishing the cricket maestro @imVkohli a sensational birthday. May your day be filled with boundaries, happiness and love. Cheers to another year of greatness! #HappyBirthdayVirat #KingKohli” After the cricketer scored a century against South Africa in today’s match, Venkatesh again took to his social media and raved about the sports icon.

“Pure class and skill, what an amazing display of cricket played by @imVkohli Birthday celebrations like no other. #KingKohli,” added the actor. Along with the post, Venkatesh Daggubati also shared a picture of himself near the television screen right after Virat scored his century.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Virat Kohli an inspiration

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had previously referred to Virat Kohli as an inspiration. "I almost cried when Virat Kohli made a comeback and scored a century after that phase. He is an inspiration,” said Samantha in a chat show. Samantha here was referencing Virat Kohli overcoming a difficult phase in his career and bouncing back to score a century. Since Samantha is herself a person who has consistently proved her naysayers wrong and risen above hate, it’s no surprise that the talented actress finds inspiration in Virat Kohli.

