Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda: What makes them an exciting on-screen couple?

In Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda were paired opposite one another for the very first time. Five years later, they happen to be arguably the most exciting on-screen couple in Telugu cinema. Their film, Kushi, has not even been released yet, but the anticipation and craze for this pairing is already on another level.

It would unquestionably be hard to dissect the reason why the on-screen couple is so loved by all. There is no particular reason to pinpoint why their pairing makes fans eager. For starters, both of them are two of the most popular and celebrated actors in Telugu cinema at the moment. When two big stars come together, there is always significantly higher interest among fans.

Also, in the posters and songs released from the film, Vijay and Samantha have displayed palpable chemistry. Their cracking on-screen chemistry is sure to be celebrated after the film’s release, irrespective of its fate.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda share palpable chemistry in all the Kushi songs

Telugu cinema has a new favorite on-screen couple and it is Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha and Vijay also seem to share a great bond of friendship off-camera. Maybe it is this bond that translates well on screen. The wonderful Instagram caption that Samantha wrote for her co-actor cum friend is enough to understand the bond that they share. "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!!" Samantha captioned.

It is clear that Vijay and Samantha share a great bond of respect and mutual admiration, and this friendship is what reflects on screen.

Actors first and stars second

Anyway, the two actors are not just stars but good actors first and foremost. That is what makes their pairing so exciting. It is not just the coming together of two stars; it is also the collaboration between two good actors. Both of them have already proven their acting capabilities, and being good actors has also helped them become bigger stars. Usually, the most successful actors do not have to be good at acting as well, but these two are popular while also being able to pull off any character with ease.

