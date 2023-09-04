Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's unseen BTS moments from Kushi are sure to make you smile; PICS

Kushi, which has Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead roles, has won over the audience ever since its release on September 1. The film’s box office performance has been expectedly good, maybe even better. The audience has been lauding the chemistry shared between Kushi’s leads, Samantha and Vijay, as well as their individual acting performances.

A few BTS pictures of Samantha and Vijay from the sets of Kushi are currently all over social media. As these BTS pictures were taken while shooting some of the most crucial scenes in the film, the excitement among fans is multiplefold higher to see them.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s BTS moments from Kushi sets

In the pictures that are currently doing the rounds on social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda can be seen smiling as they pose for the camera along with their fellow castmates from Kushi. For the uninitiated, other than Vijay and Samantha, many other known actors, including Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Rohini, Jayaram, and Murali Sharma, also feature in Kushi.

In the unseen behind-the-scenes pictures shared from the sets of Kushi, both Samantha and Vijay seem to be having a lot of fun, along with other members of the film's cast. The pictures from the crucial wedding scene in the film are also winning over the Internet. Kushi has gone on to become a colossal success, and therefore, fans were thrilled to catch behind-the-scenes glimpses of their favorite moments from the film. The kind of reception that social media has given the BTS pictures of Kushi is enough proof of the film's inarguable success.

The Shiva Nirvaa-directed film has been soaring high ever since its release, and Kushi’s success has given a much-needed boost to its leading man Vijay Deverakonda’s career. The actor was part of back-to-back duds in the past few years but has returned to form with Kushi. His co-star, Samantha, is currently on an acting break. The actress continues to grow from strength to strength with each passing film of hers.

Reports suggest that the first-weekend collection of Kushi is an alleged Rs 36.15 crore. The positive reviews of the film will only increase Kushi’s box office collections in the coming days.

