Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverekonda have a fun time as they explore Turkey; See PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular actress emerged as a National sensation lately, with her powerful performances and charming social media presence. Vijay Deverakonda, the talented actor on the other hand, has established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of South cinema with his exceptional acting skills. The popular stars are now set to share the screen once again, in the much-awaited upcoming film Kushi. As per the latest updates, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda are currently in Turkey for the latest schedule of the film.

Samantha and Vijay Deverekonda have fun in Turkey

The popular South cinema stars, who are currently in Turkey for the latest schedule of Kushi, reportedly shot a song sequence at various locations in the country. If the reports are to be believed, the duo will be in Turkey for around a month, for the shooting of the Shiva Nirvana directorial. However, when they are not shooting, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are making sure that they explore the city and have fun.

The popular actress recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture with a comment, that reads: "Still dreaming!!" In the picture, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in a bottle green gown with a long trail. She completed her look with a wavy free hairdo and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Check out Samantha's post, below

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, took to his official Instagram handle and shared a few candid and fun pictures with his fans and followers. The pictures, which were clicked while Deverakonda explored various parts of Turkey, also underline the fact that the actor is a true blue foodie. "Türkiye & Food," wrote the actor, who shared some mouthwatering pictures from the most famous food joints he visited.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's post, below

About Kushi

The project, which is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana reportedly depicts a breezy love story with a twist. The project marks Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's second onscreen collaboration, after the massive success of the 2018-released film Mahanati. Kushi is slated to get a pan-Indian release in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada, on September 1, 2023.

