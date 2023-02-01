Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologises to Vijay Deverakonda fans; Here's WHY

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and joined forces with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda for the romantic entertainer, Kushi. While the makers have already completed the initial schedule of the movie in Kashmir, the rest of the schedule was pushed because of the Yashoda actor's health condition. Now, the team is all set to resume work on the much-awaited drama.

Sharing the happy news Samantha wrote, "#Kushi will resume very soon .. my apologies to @TheDeverakonda fans @ShivaNirvana @MythriOfficial." The Yashoda actress also appologised to the fans of Vijay Deverakonda for the delay.