Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeals to the universe; Says ‘I am ready to feel good things’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to start 2022 with all things good. The actress has been sharing fun and positive posts ever since the New Year has kicked in. Just now, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a breath taking picture of the sunset. The photograph was captioned as, “Ok universe I am ready to feel good things. Make me feel good things”.

The star started the year with an adorable picture of her pet, Pitbull Saasha . Also, Samantha just came back from a refreshing holiday in Goa. She shared several snippets from her fun vacation on her Instagram handle.

Check out the post below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also making heads turn with her career choices. The actress was last seen doing a special number in Sukumar directorial Pushpa: The Rise and now she will be a part of Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, the film stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as lead. The film will be out in theatres by February 2022. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also stared shooting for another project titled Yashoda. The venture is being jointly helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies. The film will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu essaying the titular role with Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing pivotal parts.