Samantha Ruth Prabhu was asked to describe 2021 in a word; Find out what she said

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most loved and popular actresses in the film industry at the moment. After her spectacular portrayal of Raji in the web series Family Man 2, her fan base has only witnessed a rising curve. Samantha was recently invited to an interactive session with Film Companion. During the session, the actress was asked to describe the year 2021 in one word. Her reply, although not surprising, has been heartbreaking for her many fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in a video that is part of an interactive session with Film Companion. She was joined by other actors including Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Adarsh Gourav. In the video, all of them were asked to describe the year 2021 in one word. When it was Samantha’s turn to answer, she paused for a moment, as if to come up with the right word, and replied, ‘Rough’, with her signature bright smile. This reply from Samantha is understandable, given that the Oh Baby actress recently parted ways with Naga Chaitanya, her husband of almost four years.

Fans poured in love and support for the actress in the comments section of the video. One fan wrote, “Rough for Sam but we're always with her,” Another comment read, “I just wish you all happiness ... I can understand how tough was 2021 for you… only love to you always.”

For the unversed, on October 2nd, a few days prior to their fourth wedding anniversary, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their decision to part ways and shared the news with fans on social media.

