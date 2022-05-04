Samantha Ruth Prabhu is awestruck by the 'beautiful' Bridgerton 2 star Simone Ashley at Met Gala 2022

Samantha, who is a fashion diva in the South, is currently awestruck by a British actress Simone Ashley, best known for her roles in the Netflix series Sex Education and Bridgerton 2. The Hollywood diva walked the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 and stole the limelight with her outfit. It's not just netizens who are going gaga over Simone but Samantha too. The South siren, who herself enjoys a huge fan base, is currently fangirling on Simone Ashley and her glamorous look at the grand event.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture of Simone Ashley slaying in a bodycon skirt and gold metallic bustier and wrote, "Brown and Beautiful. #SimoneAshley #Bridgerton."

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress recently penned a grateful note to thank the director for giving her the role of Khatija in the film. The film has been receiving greater reviews from audiences and critics as well.

The actress is currently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming romantic Telugu film with Vijay Deverakonda, tentatively titled VD11. The yet to be titled film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is bankrolled by Mythri Movies. Samantha also has Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Bollywood film Citadel, and Hollywood film Arrangements of Love in the pipeline.