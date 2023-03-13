Samantha Ruth Prabhu awestruck by Deepika Padukone's Oscars look; Here's how she reacted

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known as one of the most fashionable actresses in the South, is awestruck by Deepika Padukone's Oscars look. The actress loved Deepika's classic look in a black gown at the 95tg Academy Awards. She shared a pic of the Bollywood actress on her Instagram story and reacted to the look. With red hearts, she wrote, "Dead."

Deepika Padukone chanelled her Hollywood glamour in a gorgeous black gown as a turned presenter at the Oscars 2023. She paired the elegant outfit with velvet gloves on her hands and a statement diamond necklace, bracelet, and ring. The actress tied her hair into a bun and flaunted her new tattoo, which is currently going viral.

Take a look at Samantha's reaction to Deepika Padukone's Oscars look:



Deepika Padukone introduces RRR on Oscars stahe

Deepika Padukone turned presenter for Oscars 2023. She became the only Indian celebrity to be the presenter of the award at the ceremony. The actress also gave an introduction speech to RRR's Naatu Naatu live performance on the stage. Speaking about the song, she said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar.

She ended her introduction by saying, Do you know Naatu, if you don't. You are about to. The actress was all smiles and proud as she was presenting her home country amid loud cheers and applause.

RRR's Naatu Naatu won Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The song was also performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb and the team on the stage. The live performance also received a standing ovation from the audience.

Samantha's upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited mythological film, Shaakuntalam. The film is expected to release on April 14. She is also part of the Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress recently resumed the shoot in Hyderabad and got a grand welcome from the team.

Advertisement

The actress recently wrapped up a schedule in Nainital for her upcoming web series of Citadel, directed by Raj & DK.