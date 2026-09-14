Samantha Ruth Prabhu Baby Shower: Mom to be dazzles in yellow as she celebrates motherhood with traditional ceremony

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to welcome her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru. Now, the actress is celebrating her motherhood with a traditional ceremony on September 14, 2026.

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves ultimate glow in traditional ceremony

Taking to social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she has always had a deep respect for traditions. She said that while she may not understand the meaning behind every ritual, she believes there is something deeper at work in the sound of mantras, the energy created through chanting, and the way ancient practices have been passed down through generations.

Here’s the post:

The actress also expressed her gratitude to the people who created the sacred space and for the wisdom found in ancient traditions. She added that she feels grateful for the mother she is becoming and for the little life entrusted to her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together and are currently in the first trimester. According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, the couple is expected to welcome their child later this year.

Earlier, Samantha had shared a few moments from her babymoon alongside Raj Nidimoru. The pictures captured the couple enjoying their time together while exploring a new destination.

In a recent interaction, Sam revealed that she and Raj learned about the pregnancy as a surprise. She recalled that she realised she was expecting after experiencing some sickness while working on the song Thassadiya. She also noted that everything seemed to align perfectly.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram . The film follows Swarna, a seemingly innocent newlywed living with her husband in a traditional and conservative household.

As she tries to earn the acceptance of her skeptical in-laws, she keeps parts of her past hidden. However, when events from her former life resurface, she finds herself protecting her family from a group that threatens their peace and stability.

Apart from Samantha, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles. Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Srinivas Gavireddy, and several others play pivotal characters. Following the movie’s release, the actress announced her maternity break.

Moreover, Sam will also host the upcoming reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, which is set to stream on SonyLIV.

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