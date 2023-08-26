Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes brand ambassador for Myositis India to create awareness about the condition

It is well known that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition of myositis. In November last year, the actress revealed her health condition on social media, and ever since then the actress has been quite open, spreading awareness. Now, she has taken a step forward and become the face of myositis. Samantha has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Myositis India.

The news was shared by Myositis India's official page on social media. With a pic of Samantha, they wrote in the statement, "Thrilled to introduce the newest face of change! We’re excited to have Samantha Ruth Prabhu on board as the brand ambassador for Myositis India. Together, we’re stepping forward to raise awareness, inspire hope, and make a difference in the lives of those battling myositis. Join us on this journey of compassion and empowerment! Thankful to Dr Rohit Aggarwal from University of Pittsburgh for his immense support."

About Myositis condition

According to WebMd, Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. It is a group of rare conditions. The main symptoms are weak, painful, or aching muscles. The actress has a difficult time when flashlights and camera clicks as the lighting is too heavy for her eyes. Samantha revealed that her eyes swell from pain and that she suffers from severe migraines.

Samantha takes break from acting to focus on health

Samantha has taken a break from work for almost six months to focus on her health. The actress will be soon reportedly undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US. She will stay two months in the US with her mom for the treatment of myositis. However, the actress or her team has not confirmed this news yet.

During her break, Samantha has been on the path of exploring, healing and working on herself. She attended a mediation session at Isha Yoga Centre, and enjoyed a long vacation in Bali with her friend.

