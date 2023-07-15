Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins her sabbatical with peaceful road trip; Enjoys Thalapathy Vijay's Mellinamae song

It is well known that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to take a break from work. And as the actress wrapped up her work commitments including Kushi and Citadel, she has now headed for a road trip to rejuvenate. The actress began her sabbatical with a road trip and shared a few glimpses on her Instagram as well.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a video of her road trip. The actress is seen enjoying the weather and also listening to old Tamil songs. She also revealed her car playlist and is heard listening to Thalapathy Vijay's song Mellinamae. The song is from the superstar's 2001 film Shahjahan. It's a romantic and soothing song and definitely deserves to be on your playlist too.

Samantha goes on a road trip after she wraps up her work commitments

Samantha spent quality time with friends

After the actress wrapped up a Citadel shoot in Mumbai, she flew back to Mumbai and spent quality time with her friends. Her close friend and hair stylist Rohit Bhatkar took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for her, and shared a few lovely unseen pictures of their precious moments together.

In the note, he also revealed that Samantha will be embarking on a healing journey as she begins her sabbatical. "As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more Strength and Power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam!", a part of the note read.



Kushi and Citadel wrap up

Just a few days ago, the actress first wrapped up a shoot of the Telugu film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is scheduled to release on September 1.

And then, completed the last schedule of her Hindi web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan in Mumbai as well. Samantha shares a photo with directors Raj and DK from the last day of the Citadel shoot. She thanked them for never “giving up” on her and for giving her the role of a “lifetime. The actress called them family.

