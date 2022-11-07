Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins Yashoda promotions: No matter how sh***y things are, just show up

The stunner looked stunning in a black pantsuit with a green belt. Her impressive attire was complemented with black framed glasses, open tresses, and statement earrings. She kept the makeup to the minimum along with her promotional look.

As the fans wait for the release of Samanth Ruth Prabhu' s new-age thriller Yashoda, the actress has commenced the promotions for her next. She shared a few glimpses of her promotional wardrobe on Instagram. She captioned it as, "Like my good friend @raj.nidimoru says, no matter what the day is like and how sh***y things are, his motto is to Shower...Shave...Show up !! I borrowed it for a day...For #yashodathemovie promotions...see you on the 11th."

About Yashoda

Samantha will play a surrogate mother in Yashoda, who courageously unravels some nail-biting secrets of a serious medical crime. Her multilayered character will also be seen romancing Unni Mukundan, the male lead in the film.

The film is slated to release in the cinema halls on November 11 and will be available in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Yashoda is based on a true incident

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director duo Hari and Harish revealed that the film is inspired by a true incident. They said, "The backdrop of the story is about a crime that is happening without the knowledge of anyone in society. The crime which we are showing is based on a true incident but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes the plot."

Bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, and Priyanka Sharma will play pivotal roles in the movie, along with others.

