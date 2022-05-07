Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being confident in her own skin & body: Took a while for me to get comfortable'

Samantha is one of the most fashionable actresses in the film industry and always continues to impress the fans with her sartorial choices. The actress turned cover girl for Peacock Magazine and channelled her inner diva in stunning outfits. While speaking with the magazine, the actress opened up about being comfortable and confident in her own body and skin.

Opening about her journey about being confident in her skin, the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal wrote, "I believe after working on so many projects, I can say that I’m a lot more confident, and it also comes with age and maturity. It took a while for me to get comfortable in my own skin and now I'm much more confident about trying on different roles whether it’s a sexy song or hard core action, which I probably would never have had the courage to do in the past."

With time and years, Samantha grew as an actor and impressed everyone with her choices of films and roles. While many trolled her for her recent roles, be it special number Oo Antava in Pushpa or action-packed role in The Family Man 2, however she strived as the sky is the only thing that matters and showed there is no stopping ever. She proved again and again that she is an unstoppable force.

Meanwhile, Samantha is the most busiest actress, who has been living a suitcase life with many projects lined up. After bagging blockbuster success with Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, she next has Yaashoda, directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. The actress is currently in Kashmir shooting for her upcoming romantic film with Vijay Deverakonda. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is tentatively titled VD11.

The actress is also waiting for the release of the upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. She also has her Bollywood debut film Citadel with Varun Dhawan and is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love with John Philip.