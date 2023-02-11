Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes in 'go hard or go home' and her latest workout video is proof

From her acting journey, and personal battles to health issues, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an inspiration in everything she does. She is a fighter and her latest workout video is proof of it. Truly incredible. The actress squats into the weekend like a boss with her 'hard workout' session in the gym. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and shared a workout video. The actress, who never misses to even sweat it out on weekends, can be seen performing squats with gym equipment on her shoulder. If we look closely, another inspiring thing, one can notice in the workout session is the band-aid on her. She took an injection for Myositis treatment, on Friday.

She truly believes in go hard or go home and her caption to the workout video says the same. She captioned the workout video, "If it's hard, do it hard!! Nobody said it would be ok." Take a look at Samantha's workout session here:

Yesterday, Samantha took to her Instagram story and shared a pic featuring her friends Rahul Ravindra and Nandu Reddy as she goes through myositis treatment at home. The Yashoda actress shared that she is taking IVIG injections for antibodies at home amid Myositis treatment. Samantha wrote, "Monthly IVIG Party!! New Normal."



