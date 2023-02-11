Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes in 'go hard or go home' and her latest workout video is proof
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fighter and her latest workout video is proof of it. The actress is a fitness freak and never misses to sweat it out.
From her acting journey, and personal battles to health issues, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an inspiration in everything she does. She is a fighter and her latest workout video is proof of it. Truly incredible. The actress squats into the weekend like a boss with her 'hard workout' session in the gym.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and shared a workout video. The actress, who never misses to even sweat it out on weekends, can be seen performing squats with gym equipment on her shoulder. If we look closely, another inspiring thing, one can notice in the workout session is the band-aid on her. She took an injection for Myositis treatment, on Friday.
She truly believes in go hard or go home and her caption to the workout video says the same. She captioned the workout video, "If it's hard, do it hard!! Nobody said it would be ok."
Take a look at Samantha's workout session here:
Yesterday, Samantha took to her Instagram story and shared a pic featuring her friends Rahul Ravindra and Nandu Reddy as she goes through myositis treatment at home. The Yashoda actress shared that she is taking IVIG injections for antibodies at home amid Myositis treatment. Samantha wrote, "Monthly IVIG Party!! New Normal."
Professional front
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is waiting for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film was scheduled to be released this month, on February 17 but got postponed. Now, Shaakuntalam will hit theaters worldwide on April 14. Shaakuntalam will also release in 3D in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
She will also play the female lead in Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer, Kushi. Vijay Deverakonda is the lead actor in the film. The shoot has resumed and is expected to hit the screens very soon. The actress also joined Varun Dhawan in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The show is an Indian adaptation of the International series of the same name.
