Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai worth a whopping amount?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly an owner of an expensive sea-facing abode in Mumbai. The actress has not reacted to the reports yet so there's no official confirmation. However, reportedly, the speculations that Samantha may have bought a new house in the city of dreams began because of her recent sunkissed selfie.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu , who is also already made a big name for herself in the South, is all set to foray wings into Bollywood. According to the latest reports, the actress has purchased a luxurious house in Mumbai. Reportedly, she bought a lavish three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai and it is said to be a whopping worth Rs 15 crores.

Recently, on Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a sunkissed pic and reportedly it was captured from a skyscraper in the city. In the pic, the actress is seen flaunting her natural glowing face. She captioned the post, "Find the light."

Samantha's Bollywood debut with Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined Varun Dhawan in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. This is Varun’s first and Samantha’s second collaboration with Raj and DK. The filmmakers have worked with the actress earlier in The Family Man 2. This will also mark her debut in Bollywood. For those who do not know, the show is an Indian adaptation of the International series of the same name.

The actress was recently welcomed on board as the makers shared a poster and wrote, "the mission is on...we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel."

Upcoming films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is waiting for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film was scheduled to be released this month, on February 17. However, the makers shared a statement to announce that Shaakuntalam got postponed and a new release date will be shared very soon. Helmed by Gunasekar, the film stars Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Mohan Babu, and others.

She will also play the female lead in Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer, Kushi. Vijay Deverakonda is the lead actor in the film. The shoot has resumed and is expected to hit the screens very soon.