Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys luxurious duplex flat in Hyderabad that comes with six parking slots: Reports

One of the leading divas in the South film industry and now, a Pan-India star, Samantha has purchased a luxurious 3BHK flat in Hyderabad's Jayabheri Orange County. According to media reports, the house, bought on the 13th floor has a super built-up area of 7,944 sq ft with 3,920 sq ft and a duplex area, on the 14th floor of 4,024 sq ft.

The house comes with six parking slots as reported by real estate data analytics firm, CRE Matrix. Reportedly, the interior of the house is almost complete and it is all things elegant. It is said to be a mix of modern and earthy interiors. For the unversed, Samantha currently resides in a palatial house, which is located in the plush area of Hyderabad. It is the same house she shared with her former husband, Naga Chaitanya. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys a luxurious 3BHK flat in Hyderabad worth Rs 7.8 crore

