Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Mammootty her hero after watching Kaathal-The Core: 'Beautiful yet powerful'

Mollywood Megastar Mammootty is in the middle of well-earned praise yet again with the actor opting for great scripts again and again. Recently, the Jeo Baby directorial film Kaathal-The Core starring Mammootty and Jyothika is also running in theaters successfully with the film earning praise from critics all over.

Now, none other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also taken it up to herself to appreciate the film and went on to her official Instagram handle to congratulate the film for how beautiful the movie is and express how Mammootty is her hero and she won’t forget this performance for a long time.

The Kushi actress wrote, “Movie of the year. Do yourself a favor and watch this beautiful yet powerful gem. Mammooty sir, you are my hero. I will not be able to get over this performance for a long time. Jyotika, love youuu. Jeo Baby, legendary.”

See the official story by Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The film has garnered enough appeal from audiences despite the fact that the movie had to endure bans in certain GCC countries due to the content it had. As per reports, many centers outside Kerala are also requesting the team to release it in other languages.

Kaathal-The Core is a Malayalam language drama film directed by The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby with RDX writer Adarsha Sukumaran and Neymar writer Paulson Skaria co-writing the script.

The film produced by Mammootty himself under the banner of his production company Mammootty Kampany, features the story of Mathew a retired bank manager who decides to local panchayat election. Soon after his wife Omana shocks everyone by filing for a divorce urging that the man is a homosexual. The film then focuses more on how Mathew accepts his identity and overcomes this battle which has society standing against him.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Workfront

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen this year alongside Vijay Deverakonda for the film Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film which was a romantic comedy was however met with mixed reviews and didn’t garner much appeal from the audience. The Oo Antava actress is currently taking time off from work to relax and focus more on her health conditions.

However, The actress is set to make her Hollywood debut with an American film called Chennai Stories and she is also playing the lead role in the Varun Dhawan starrer web series Citadel, directed by Raj & DK.

