Samantha Ruth Prabhu can't stop smiling as she fangirls over Stanley Tucci at Citadel premiere in London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is part of the Indian adaption of Citadel, attended the premiere event in London. The actress attended the event of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel with Varun Dhawan and her team. Ever since yesterday night, she has been all over the news for her sexy look in black, bond with Varun Dhawan, and more. In fact, the actress also had a fangirl moment at the event with Stanley Tucci.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a perfect fan girl moment with Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci, who plays a pivotal role in Russo Brother's Citadel. In the image, Samantha and Stanley Tucci are twinning in black, and the million-dollar smile on her fans is enough to tell how excited she is to meet The Lovely Bones actor. Sharing the image from the premiere night, Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned it as "Fangirling," with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the post of Samantha with Stanley Tucci here:

Samantha shares moments from Citadel premiere with Varun Dhawan

Samantha also shared a few pics with her co-star Varun Dhawan from the special event of Citadel in Lond. The actress, Varun and her teaming can be seen posing and twinning in black at the event. She captioned the pics, "Grateful".

The Shaakuntalam actress made heads turn with her sexy and classy look in black at the special premier event of Citadel in London. Samantha looked absolutely stunning in a black crop top and matching bodycon skirt. She accessorised her ensemble with a statement neckpiece and bracelet and styled her hair into a bun.

About Citadel

This Indian version of the Hollywood show with the same name Citadel is helmed by Russo Brothers and stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in pivotal roles. According to reports, Samantha has been taking training for stunts from action director Yanick Ben as she will be seen performing high-octane action sequences with Varun Dhawan.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Gunasekhar's mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film failed to impress the audiences and minted only Rs 10 crores in three days at the box office. Despite the bad reviews and collections, Samantha was highly praised for her performance as Shakuntala. The film also features Dev Mohan and the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Arha. She will be seen next in Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

