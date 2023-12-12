Samantha Ruth Prabhu clapbacks at 'moral' troll; asks to 'Sssssssshhhhh Sit down'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an award-winning actress who has primarily worked in Telugu and Tamil films but is now branching out into other languages. The Khushi actress is known for her versatility and captivating performances, and she continues to inspire with her strength, grace, and dedication to her career.

Recently, the Shaakuntalam actress was seen on a reality show along with rapper Badshah. On the show, the Oh Baby actress was seen talking about her new venture, which could bring new talent to the world. She further notes the importance of the family and talks about moral values.

One of the fans has questioned the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress ‘Samantha don't how to do a role in family life and she is coming to showss and telling moral values who is inviting rey’ along with smile emojis to the comment.

To which the Majili actress was seen replying to the comment section, saying, ‘Sssssssshhhhh. Sit down.’ The Eega actress has always been a strong and independent woman throughout her career. Despite facing countless remarks and criticisms, she has consistently stood by her convictions and remained unwavering in her pursuit of her goals.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her struggles

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her failed marriage, health struggles, and career lows. The Yashoda actress revealed she doesn't mind her personal struggles being public knowledge.

"When I hit an all-time low of a failed marriage, with my health and work also getting affected, it was like a triple whammy," Samantha said. "People go down for far less than what I endured for the last two years or so."

Upcoming projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

While currently on hiatus to prioritize her health and well-being, Samantha Ruth Prabhu remains a vibrant force in the film industry. Her latest release, the romantic comedy, Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda, yet again cemented her position as a versatile actress, even though the film received mixed reviews.

Samantha's upcoming projects, however, extend beyond regional bounds. She is poised to make her Hollywood debut too. Besides, she has also turned into a film producer.

Furthermore, Samantha will be part of the Indian adaptation of the popular Amazon Prime series Citadel, directed by the acclaimed Raj & DK duo. This collaboration with Varun Dhawan promises to be a thrilling and captivating series for global audiences.

