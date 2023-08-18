Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicked with her mom as she jets off to lead India Day Parade in New York; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been super busy lately owing to the release of her upcoming film, Kushi. The movie will see her opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and everyone has been buzzing about the film ever since it was officially announced. In the midst of her very busy schedule, the talented actress was spotted at the Hyderabad airport looking as radiant as ever. She was accompanied by her mother, Ninette Prabhu.

The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was heading to New York to attend the India Day Parade. Even though Samantha is currently on an acting break, she has been promoting Kushi non-stop for the past few days. The actress had skipped the film’s trailer launch but then went on to astound everyone with her presence and performance at Kushi's musical concert.

It appears that the actress may now take a short break from the promotional activities of Kushi, as she was spotted heading to New York. The actress will be headlining the 51st India Day Parade in New York. Samantha was invited to be a part of the parade, which celebrates India’s independence. The annual celebration is slated to take place on August 20. Previously, Abhishek Bachchan and Allu Arjun were invited to be part of the event.

Samantha’s work front

Samanth’s ongoing acting break has already been extensively discussed. The actress has taken a short break from her successful acting career due to her health. But the good news is that during her break, the projects that she has already shot for will be released. The Shiva Nirvana-directed Kushi will come out on September 1. Every time a song from the film is released, the anticipation for the film gets even higher.

There has been a lot of buzz concerning that project and her pairing with Vijay Deverakonda, as both of them are two of the most popular stars in Telugu cinema currently. Also, she is set to feature in Raj & DK’s Indian installment of Citadel. The original starred Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles, while the Indian version will feature Samantha and Varun Dhawan.

