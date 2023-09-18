Samantha Ruth Prabhu clicks a mirror selfie at gym, flaunts her toned abs; Reveals her favourite new song
Samantha vibes to rapper Gravity's 'Indian Gun' song as she workouts at the gum and flaunts her toned body.
Key Highlight
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie, clicked at the gym. The actress captured a photo from her workout at the gym and flashed her toned abs, midriff and body. She wore a workout crop top and leggings for sweating it out at the gym. She also revealed that her favourite song Indian Gun' from rapper Gravity.
About The Author
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more
Advertisement
Credits: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!