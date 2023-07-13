Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms taking break from work as she wraps up Citadel shoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming web series Citadel. She shared a photo from the last day of shoot with director Raj and DK and penned a heartfelt note. The actress also confirmed her break from work for a few months as she wrote 'break doesn't seem like a bad thing'.

Samantha thanked Raj and DK for never “giving up” on her and for giving her the role of a “lifetime. This is the second collaboration with the directors' duo after The Family Man 2, where she played the role of Raji and earned well acclaim. She shared a happy photo posing with her director duo from the last day of the shoot on sets and called them 'family'. She wrote, "And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me.. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud.. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next."

On Thursday morning, she took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie, and wrote that this day is quite special to her. She wrote, "13th of July will always be a special special day. And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia (sic)." Last night, the actress was also clicked in Mumbai as she stepped out of her vanity van after completing the shoot. She looked beyond stunning in a black bodycon dress.

About Samantha's sabbatical

Samantha is all set to take six months or a one-year break from work. The actress has wrapped up current work commitments including Citadel and the pan-Indian film Kushi. She took this decision to take pause to focus on her health and receive treatment for myositis. It is also said that she will fly to the United States for further treatment of myositis.

A source close to her revealed to Pinkvilla that Samantha decided to take a break because of her hectic year. Starting with the Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements," reveals a source.

