Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates newly weds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's photos and sent them love and best wishes for their marriage.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent her love and best wishes to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha for their marriage. She commented "Congratulations (with red emoji)" on Parineeti's Instagram post. The Oh Baby actress also liked Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first photos as husband and wife.
Credits: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
