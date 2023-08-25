Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates ‘powerhouse’ Alia Bhatt; says she couldn’t be more proud of Allu Arjun

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were officially announced yesterday, August 25. Since yesterday’s official announcement, there has been an overflow of wishes directed towards all the national award winners. Also joining in on the celebrations was Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who extended her wishes to the winners on receiving the coveted National Film Award.

The actress took to her Instagram stories and congratulated Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and R Madhavan for their victories in the highly competitive categories. Samantha, who is anticipating the release of Kushi, in which she co-stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda, wrote down heartfelt wishes to congratulate her colleagues.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulates the winners of the 69th National Film Awards through her Instagram stories

First and foremost, she congratulated her former co-actor, Allu Arjun, on his massive victory. He had created history by becoming the first Telugu film actor to win a National Award for Best Actor. Even though many actresses have taken home the Best Actress prize at the National Film Awards for their performances in Telugu films, this was the first time an actor achieved this feat.

Samantha captioned, "The most iconic performance. Congratulations, @alluarjunonline, on such a deserving win. Couldn't be more proud." Samantha was herself a part of the Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rise, as she appeared in the chart-busting song Oo Antava. The Mahanati actress shares a great bond with Allu Arjun, and his daughter Allu Arha even acted in Samantha’s film Shaakuntalam.

She also congratulated both the Best Actress winners, Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt. Samantha wrote, "Congratulations you powerhouse @aliaabhatt," as she wished Alia Bhatt on her big win. Samantha has time and again shared her love and admiration for Alia in several interviews. After watching Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film for which Alia won the National Award, Samantha wrote, "#GangubaiKathiawadi! A masterpiece!! Alia Bhatt, words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever."

Samantha also congratulated Kriti Sanon for her big win, which she received for her performance in Mimi. Samantha also congratulated R Madhavan, as his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had been honored with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. "So so special Congratulations @actormaddy What an incredible achievement," wrote Samantha.

