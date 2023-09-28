Samantha Ruth Prabhu crosses 30 million followers on Instagram; celebrates milestone with a special post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu established herself as one of the leading actresses of the South film industry with some power-packed performances and notable films, over the years. The actress, who was best known for her girl-next-door roles in the Telugu and Tamil commercial potboiler films, broke the mold with her stunning portrayal of antagonist Raji in her OTT debut project, The Family Man Season 2.

When it comes to the social media game, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is clearly one of the most followed Indian cinema celebs on all major platforms. The Kushi actress recently crossed 30 Million followers on Instagram, thus establishing herself as one of the most followed stars from the South film industry on the platform.

Samantha expresses gratitude as she crosses 30 Million followers on Instagram

The Citadel actress, who is overwhelmed with the amount of love she received from Instagram users, took to the story option of her official handle and expressed her love and gratitude with a lovely post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently holidaying in Austria, shared a beautiful picture of herself in the backdrop of an ancient building with a caption that reads: "30 Million (4 red heart emojis)."