Samantha Ruth Prabhu dances to Naatu Naatu with her godson, plays with best friend Rahul Ravindra's twins

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently on a break from work, is making sure to enjoy every day. She has also been sharing glimpses of her daily activities to update fans amid her sabbatical. The actress shared that she spent her Sunday at her best friend Rahul Ravindra's house. She spent quality time with Rahul and Chinmayi Sripaada's twins.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared adorable videos of playing with her best friend Rahul's kids. In the first video, she was seen playing with Sharvas and making him dance to the beats of the Naatu Naatu song from RRR. In the following story, the actress was seen pushing a chair with the twins, Sharvas and his sister Driptah in happy laughter. Looks like Rahul Ravindra captured the cute moments of Samantha bonding with his twins and they are super cute.

The Shaakuntalam actress has called Rahul's son grandson, which means child one sponsors and takes care of at Baptism. “My most handsomest Godson Sharvas." Another video, she captioned, “Now how to put plan to kidnap,” along with a three heart smiley.

Samantha and Rahul's friendship

Samantha is the best friend of Rahul Ravindra and has together in the movie Moscowin Kaveri. The actress is also close to his wife Chinmayi Sripaada. In fact, she was her dubbing artist for many of Samantha's films as well.

Last month, the actress penned a heartfelt note for her best friend with a few unseen photos. The actress said she loves him forever and also revealed he gives up his food to give her company despite being a big foodie.

Samantha making the most of her sabbatical

Samantha has decided to take a pause for six months from acting as she wants to focus on her health. The actress has been on a journey of exploring and healing. From the mediation session at Isha Yoga Centre, girls trip to skin are treatment, so far the actress' sabbatical has been full of fun.

It is also said that Sam will be undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US during her sabbatical.