Samantha Ruth Prabhu decks up as 'Desi Barbie' in pink chikankari kurta; See PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a break from movies to focus on her health, but that isn't stopping her from attending promotions or posting updates on social media. The actress shared a photo in a pink kurta and looked like the cutest desi Barbie ever. She slipped into a baby pink ethnic suit and served a desi Barbiecore moment.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a photo in ethnic route and set our hearts on fire. She is seen in a pink chikankari kurta with simple makeup, pink lips, browed eyebrows, and peach cheeks, and her short hairstyle added the right amount of cuteness. The actress clicked the selfie with sunglasses on her eyes. Sam captioned, "Feels."

Samantha's fashion choices often reflect her personality, subtle, elegant yet bold, and confident. She is a perfect example of cuteness and hotness. Her love for ethnic styles is worth bookmarking.

Samantha defines cuteness with her latest selfie in pink ethnic suit

Samantha promotes her upcoming film Kushi amid acting break

Samantha recently kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda, and her promotional sartorial choices have made everyone stop and gaze at her. From all-white power dressing outfits, sexy skirt and top to lehengas and saree.

On Sunday, the Yashoda actress attended the Kushi musical concert and stole hearts with her first appearance amid her acting break. She made heads turn black lehenga and teamed it up with a mirror-work bralette-style blouse. Later, the actress made us fall in love with her red saree look.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a few glimpses and wrote, "Thankyou for a magical night. See you in theatres on September 1st." Meanwhile, she is waiting for the release of her upcoming romantic film Kushi on September 1. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Vijay Deverakonda is the lead actor.



Samantha decided to take a step back from acting for at least six months. The actress wants to focus on her health after a hectic year. She will be focusing on her health, and undergoing treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis in the US.



